Taylor Swift and Zayn to unveil new music video from Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik are set to unveil their new music video from the soundtrack to the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel.
The pop stars posted teasers on their social media accounts of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), which is being released at midnight on Thursday EST (5am Friday GMT).

The clips begins with Zayn emerging from a black car into heavy rain, before Taylor is seen walking down a grand hallway and grabbing her hair in apparent frustration.

Zayn is then shown violently smashing plates and glasses off a table in the brief 18-second video.

Taylor, 27, and former One Direction singer Zayn, 24, released their surprise duet in December.

The film, Fifty Shades Darker, based on the best-selling erotic thriller by EL James, is released in UK cinemas on February 10.
