Tatler apologises to ex-Downton Abbey star Daisy Lewis over description

Tatler has issued an “unreserved apology” to ex-Downton Abbey star Daisy Lewis after writing that she was “probably…fun in bed.”

The society bible posted a description of Lewis in its Little Black Book segment, described as “the most selectable, delectable eligibles of the year”, of the publication.

Accompanied by a picture of the British actress, it wrote: “As Daisy is quite small, you might be tricked into believing she’s quiet. LOL.

“She isn’t. This actress is loud. Which makes her fun at a party. And in bed. Probably.”

Lewis tweeted her astonishment at the description, writing: “I’m really shocked and upset by this. But thankfully I’m ‘loud’ enough to say it.

“Does anyone at Tatler read the news? #misogyny #loudwomen.”

The famous magazine, published by Conde Nast, said sorry on Twitter and announced it would be apologising in its next issue.

It tweeted: “Tatler apologises unreservedly to Daisy Lewis. We will also be publishing a full apology in the next issue.”
