Tatler apologises to ex-Downton Abbey star Daisy Lewis over description
Tatler has issued an “unreserved apology” to ex-Downton Abbey star Daisy Lewis after writing that she was “probably…fun in bed.”
The society bible posted a description of Lewis in its Little Black Book segment, described as “the most selectable, delectable eligibles of the year”, of the publication.
Accompanied by a picture of the British actress, it wrote: “As Daisy is quite small, you might be tricked into believing she’s quiet. LOL.
“She isn’t. This actress is loud. Which makes her fun at a party. And in bed. Probably.”
I'm really shocked and upset by this. But thankfully I'm 'loud' enough to say it. Does anyone at Tatler read the news? #misogyny #loudwomen pic.twitter.com/VOEXxreH7r— Daisy Lewis (@daisylflewis) November 3, 2017
Lewis tweeted her astonishment at the description, writing: “I’m really shocked and upset by this. But thankfully I’m ‘loud’ enough to say it.
“Does anyone at Tatler read the news? #misogyny #loudwomen.”
Tatler apologises unreservedly to @daisylflewis. We will also be publishing a full apology in the next issue.— Tatler (@TatlerUK) November 4, 2017
The famous magazine, published by Conde Nast, said sorry on Twitter and announced it would be apologising in its next issue.
It tweeted: “Tatler apologises unreservedly to Daisy Lewis. We will also be publishing a full apology in the next issue.”
