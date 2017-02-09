Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister pays tribute following socialite's death

Author Santa Montefiore has paid tribute to her sister Tara Palmer-Tomkinson the day after the socialite’s death.

The author posted a black and white photograph of Tara smiling on Twitter, and wrote alongside it: “My darling sister. I miss you.”

Santa also used a heartbroken emoji in her online message.

The former It girl – Santa’s younger sister – was found dead, aged 45, at her London home on Wednesday just months after revealing she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In November, Tara said she was being treated for the non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland and had expressed fears that she would die after being told of her condition.

She was diagnosed with the tumour last January after she returned from a ski trip and was also suffering with an auto-immune disease which had caused tiredness, joint pain and acute anaemia.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson (John Walton EMPICS Sport/PA)

Following her death, Tara’s close friends the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the first to pay tribute.

The royal couple said they were “deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family” shortly after the news broke.