Tara Palmer-Tomkinson praised for raising awareness about brain tumours

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has been praised for raising awareness about brain tumours after her death at the age of 45.

Around 16,000 people are diagnosed with the often deadly disease every year across the UK.

Palmer-Tomkinson revealed in November that she was being treated for a non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland.

There are more than 120 different types of brain tumour, with the most common developing from cells that support the nerve cells of the brain.

These are called glial cells and a tumour of glial cells is called a glioma.

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Our hearts go out to all of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s family and friends.

“Three months ago, Tara was brave enough to speak out about her brain tumour diagnosis and the impact it had on her life.

Thank you 4such lovely tweets. I set the record straight.MY prayersR4 those,I know r fightingAbattle,I fully intend2help u — TaraPalmer-Tomkinson (@TPTpersonified) November 23, 2016

“Her honesty helped to raise awareness of the disease and it was welcomed by the many thousands of people in the UK and around the world who cope with the impact of a brain tumour.

“Tara helped to show why we must do all we can to defeat this devastating disease, which is the biggest cancer killer of children and young people in the UK.”

Brain cancer kills more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer but just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is given to study the disease, according to Brain Tumour Research.

The charity said that less than 20% of patients survive beyond five years.

Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s vital to shine a spotlight on this neglected cancer, which has seen treatments barely advance in decades.

“Significant research investment is critical if we are going to beat this disease.

“It’s not a lost cause and Brain Tumour Research is committed to stirring a revolution in attitudes across the board to ensure that people who are diagnosed in the future will have a more hopeful prognosis.”

Last year the British House of Commons’ Petitions Committee published a report into the funding for research into brain tumours.

British MPs said that “successive governments have failed brain tumour patients and their families”, adding that research into the field had been “underfunded for decades”.

They said that patients are let down at every stage – from diagnosis and treatment to research funding.

Their inquiry began after 120,000 people signed a petition calling for more funding into the disease.