Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has been found dead in her London flat

British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

She was found dead at her London flat.

Three months ago, the woman had revealed she was suffering from a brain tumour.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: " Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday February 8 to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

"We are not treating this death as suspicious. The coroner has been informed and the next of kin has been informed."

The former It-Girl is remembered for having a colourful life, including being treated for a cocaine addiction and having a close relationship with the Royal family.

Tara is the goddaughter of Prince Charles and is said to have grown up holidaying with the Royal family.

In December 2014, Palmer-Tomkinson was arrested at Heathrow Airport for a rage incident.

After years of struggling with her cocaine addiction, Tara appeared on a celebrity edition of the Jeremy Kyle show in 2014 to urge other drug users to come clean.

She appeared on reality TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2002 and came second, as well as several other TV shows including celebrity specials of Blind Date and A Place In The Sun.