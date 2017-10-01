Taoiseach has no problem being called a 'tosser' by LCD Soundsystem guitarist

LCD Soundsystem guitarist Al Doyle branded Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, a 'tosser' after meeting him backstage at the band's Dublin gig last Friday.

The Amercan musician expressed his views on the Eighth Amendment by wearing a 'repeal' tote bag on the night.

Doyle tweeted: "Irish PM Leo Varadkar came backstage, Wore a ‘repeal’ tote bag around my neck in front of him; he walked away. Tosser".

Irish PM Leo Varadkar came backstage. Wore a "repeal" tote bag around my neck in front of him; he walked away. Tosser. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) September 29, 2017

But the Taoiseach has since insisted he had "no problem at all" with the name calling.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent Mr Varadkar said: “We were invited backstage to meet the band which was a real privilege.

“One or two of the band members wanted to share their view with me on the Eighth Amendment.

“I had no problem at all with that.”

The band's guitarist has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his actions in a series of tweets claiming that "a tote bag round the neck is a crap protest; sorry. But that's all I had to hand, and I was very tired. Like, existentially tired.

“I just think that women's bodies are their own, and it's weird that anyone feels they can't just say that for any reason."

Also it's totally just my opinion that Leo Varadkar is a tosser. He just seemed like a bit of a tosser in the limited time I spent with him. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) September 30, 2017

Thousands of people attended the Pro Choice march in Dublin yesterday and the guitarist did not intend to cause a distraction.

“The last thing I wanted to do was detract from the march today,” he added. “I'm glad there's a referendum happening; of course I am. And I'd hate to distract from the real debate in any way.”

The rock band played three sold-out gigs in Dublin's Olympia Theatre last weekend.