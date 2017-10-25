Tamzin Outhwaite returns to Eastenders after 16 years
Tamzin Outhwaite is returning to EastEnders after being away from the soap for nearly 16 years.
The 46-year-old actress will go back to Albert Square in her role as Melanie Owen.
The show's creative director is promising an "incredible storyline" that will "awaken a lot of old ghosts".
Her first scenes will be broadcast in the new year.
Tamzin Outhwaite to return to #EastEnders! Welcome back @mouthwaite pic.twitter.com/PtkyUmSq5p— EastEnders Press (@EastEndersPress) October 24, 2017
Current cast members were quick to welcome her back and expressed their delight on Twitter shortly after the news broke.
So it’s goodbye from me and Hello from her- @mouthwaite,Mel back on the square.. woohoo!!— Laurie Brett (@LauriebrettX) October 24, 2017
(never in same show at same time,-same person) 😜😂
Welcome home @mouthwaite 🤘🏼 #EastEnders— Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) October 24, 2017
