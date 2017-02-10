Tamara Ecclestone hits out at 'bitter people' over breastfeeding criticism

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone has hit out at the “hatred” of “bitter people” after she was criticised for posting photos on social media of herself breastfeeding her daughter.

The heiress sparked comment after she shared the photograph of herself sitting on a plush sofa, in luxurious surroundings, nursing her daughter, who turns three next month.

Tamara Ecclestone (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Many of her fans called the image, by fine art photographer Ivette Ivens, “stunning” and said that they had breastfed their own children until they were older than Tamara’s daughter, Sophia.

Thank you @ivetteivens for capturing this beautiful moment this is by far my favourite photograph but mainly thank you for spreading this message. Breastfeeding is a powerful demonstration of love and nurturing yet it has become so normal to hide. I want to take that normal and toss it. A photo posted by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:54am PST

But the 32-year-old said she could not believe how much “hatred” she had ignited as she shared another image on Instagram of herself wearing a flowing gown while breastfeeding her daughter, who looks towards the camera.

The daughter of billionaire Bernie Ecclestone wrote: “Find it a very sad and surprising sign of the times and the world we live in that the act of breastfeeding your child evokes such hatred in so many bitter people.

“I am astonished that breastfeeding mums get such a hard time as there is no reason why we should.

Find it a very sad and surprising sign of the times and the world we live in that the act of breast feeding your child evokes such hatred in so many bitter people. I am astonished that breast feeding mums get such a hard time as there is no reason why we should. I would never ask someone when they will take away their toddlers bottle or follow on formula or cows milk or dummy or comforter nor do I judge those who choose to formula feed their children of give them cows milk. I support and empower all mums and I personally believe hatred is so heavy and bad for the soul. I hope by the time Fifi is a mumma people who have chosen to be open about Their breast feeding journey will mean that seeing a picture of a mum feeding their child won't evoke any reaction and that it is seen only for what it is a mum doing her best. To me there is nothing but love in this photograph and I find is such a shame that it brings out anger in some of you it's sad for you that that's how you choose to live particularly those that have made comments trying to sexualise breastfeeding are particularly unwell. I chose love. I want my daughter to grow up in a better world where this is nothing but normal in a better world. A photo posted by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:51am PST

“I would never ask someone ‘when they will take away their toddler’s bottle or follow on formula or cow’s milk or dummy or comforter’ nor do I judge those who choose to formula feed their children or give them cow’s milk.

“I support and empower all mums and I personally believe hatred is so heavy and bad for the soul.

“I hope by the time Fifi is a mumma people who have chosen to be open about their breastfeeding journey will mean that seeing a picture of a mum feeding their child won’t evoke any reaction and that it is seen only for what it is, a mum doing her best.”

She added: “To me there is nothing but love in this photograph and I find is such a shame that it brings out anger in some of you.

Jay Rutland and Tamara Ecclestone (Ian West/PA)

“It’s sad for you that that’s how you choose to live, particularly those that have made comments trying to sexualise breastfeeding are particularly unwell.

“I chose love. I want my daughter to grow up in a better world where this is nothing but normal in a better world.”

Tamara recently suggested that she could continue to breastfeed Sophia, her daughter with former City trader Jay Rutland, until she is four years old, telling Fabulous magazine: “When there are people walking around the streets these days in thongs and bras, I’m like: ‘Really? Can anyone say anything?’ I find it bizarre what people’s priorities are.”

Meanwhile photographer Ivette also shared a black and white image on her own Instagram page of Tamara breastfeeding her daughter, writing: “When I see hatery (sic) towards the second most miraculous thing in the world after having a human growing inside you – I can’t keep quiet.

“This child is loved. And no, that does not mean other children are not loved because their mothers chose not to nurse.

“It simply means that there are many ways to express love, and let me just say – Tamara Ecclestone has them all figured out. I have never seen such a strong bond in a family.

“The support she has from hubby Jay Rutland and how devoted she is in her motherhood journey is truly inspiring.”