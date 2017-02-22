Take That's Howard Donald welcomes his new baby boy

Take That’s Howard Donald has welcomed the birth of his new son, Dougie Bear Donald.

He took to Twitter to share the happy news hours after the birth on Tuesday.

Hello Dougie Bear Donald! He's here and he's beautiful! He arrived yesterday morning and we are over the Pluto. X — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) February 22, 2017

Dougie is Howard’s second child with wife Katie Halil, who gave birth to Bowie Taylan Donald last January.

He already has two daughters, Grace and Lola, from a previous relationship.

Newspapers reported that Howard was forced to miss the opening of bandmate Gary Barlow’s musical, The Girls, in London this week as his wife went into labour.

It’s a busy week for Howard! (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Howard, 48, is set to rejoin Barlow, Robbie Williams and Mark Owen on Saturday for a live Take That reunion performance during the final of BBC talent show Let It Shine, but The Sun reported that the new arrival could force him to cancel his appearance.

Howard first shared the news of a new addition to the family in October.