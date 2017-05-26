Take That to give proceeds from Liverpool concert to Manchester terror victims

Take That have donated the proceeds from their rescheduled concert in Liverpool to the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The band played at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Monday night but postponed Tuesday’s show at the venue following the terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Speaking at the rearranged gig on Friday night, Gary Barlow apologised for the change of dates as he urged fans to “send good vibrations all around the world”.

“Dance, sing, have a night to remember, please.”

Band mate Mark Owen told fans: “We would like to dedicate tonight’s performance to everyone who has been affected by the events that happened in Manchester last Monday night.

“All profits from tonight’s concert will be going to the I Love Manchester emergency fund.”

Howard Donald praised the spirit shown in the face of the terror attacks, telling fans: “As you know I was born and raised in Manchester. At this moment in time I’ve never been so proud to be a Mancunian.

“The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North West, the UK, the world over, it’s absolutely incredible. Thank you so much and thanks for coming everyone, enjoy the night please.”

The band announced earlier on Friday they would be combining the three postponed Manchester concerts into one big event in June.

The group were due to perform at the Manchester Arena this week as part of their Wonderland Tour but they pulled the gigs after the attack at Ariana Grande’s concert at the venue on Monday night.

They will now take to the stage at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on June 18.

Following Monday’s tragic events, we are combining our postponed Manchester shows into one show at Etihad Stadium on Sunday 18th June. — Take That (@takethat) May 26, 2017

The concert will act as the final night of their Wonderland Tour