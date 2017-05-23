Take That cancels Liverpool show out of respect to Manchester victims

Take That have cancelled their show in Liverpool tonight out of respect to Manchester victims.

The band were set to perform in the city’s Echo arena before their Manchester dates on May 25 and 26 - these are all rumoured to be postponed.

“Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool,” the band posted on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all”.

[social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/takethat/posts/10155284265584919[social]

Following the attacks, the singers took to individually took to Twitter to pay their respects.

https://twitter.com/HowardDonald/status/866920608461934592

https://twitter.com/HowardDonald/status/866799788544667648

https://twitter.com/GaryBarlow/status/866903042133819393

https://twitter.com/OfficialMarkO/status/866919117483278336

Celebrity news website TMZ reported that Ariana has also suspended all future Dangerous Woman tour dates, although no official statement on the matter has been released.

Ariana was due to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland in the coming months.

The sources told TMZ that she will re-evaluate tour scheduling when she’s emotionally ready.