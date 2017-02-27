Take cover Matt Damon: Jimmy Kimmel hints he won't hold back as he hosts the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel and actor Matt Damon continued their “feud” as the Oscars host tweeted a picture of Damon at the ceremony.

Kimmel posted the photograph from his dressing room as he prepares to host the 89th Academy Awards.

Damon, 46, didn’t hold back as he spoke to ABC News on the red carpet telling them Kimmel was “talentless,” adding, but “he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him”.

Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso (Ian West/PA)

The pair have had a long-standing feud that dates back many years and was sparked when Kimmel started signing off his popular American talk show saying: “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.”

Asked if he thought Kimmel was going to take aim at him during the ceremony, Damon told E! News: “It’s going to probably be ugly.”

He then jokingly added that despite “couples therapy”, the pair hadn’t sorted things out, saying: “Maybe tonight is our night.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who used to date Kimmel, made a video with Damon in 2008 as a joke, during which she told Kimmel the pair were having an affair.

Kimmel followed it up by teaming up with Damon’s best friend, actor Ben Affleck, to produce a video of their own.