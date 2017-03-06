Take a look at which spine-chilling enemy is returning to Doctor Who

A teasing first-look photo has been released of the final episodes of the upcoming series of Doctor Who.

The action shot shows the Doctor (played by Peter Capaldi) faced with an onslaught of Mondasian Cybermen – a classic enemy that has not been seen on the show for more than 50 years.

Guess who's back!

It's the original Mondasian Cybermen, returning for eps 11 & 12 of the new series!https://t.co/F6G9YQrVCb#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/fOchIo4KaY — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 6, 2017

The creepy masked creatures, which Peter has described as his favourite Doctor Who foe, will return in episodes 11 and 12 of the 10th series.

Filming of the episodes, written by Steven Moffat and directed by Rachel Talalay, is currently under way in Cardiff.

Peter will star alongside Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, Matt Lucas as Nardole and Michelle Gomez as Missy.

The new series of Doctor Who begins on BBC One on Saturday April 15.