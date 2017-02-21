Take a look at some of the numbers behind the Brit Awards

The Brit Awards will take place on Wednesday evening, with performances from Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran in store.

Here we take a look at some of the numbers behind the prestigious awards.

18



Robbie Williams (David Davies/PA)

Brits won by Robbie Williams, with Take That and as a solo artist, after he was handed the Brits icon award in November.

15

Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay (Ian West/PA)

The number of nominations Jamiroquai have secured without winning a single award.

1

Dermot O’Leary (PA)

This year marks the first year Dermot O’Leary has hosted the ceremony. He will do so alongside Big Brother presenter Emma Willis.

7

Bono (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Most awards won by an international act – U2

£36,200

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The price Geri Halliwell’s famous Union Jack dress sold for at auction. The buyer was Peter Morton, of Las Vegas’s Hard Rock Hotel, who paid £41,320, including a 15% buyer’s premium.

17

Joss Stone(Tabatha Fireman/PA)

Age of Joss Stone when she became the youngest individual recipient of a Brit in 2005.

67

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

Age of David Bowie when he became the oldest recipient of a Brit in 2014. He could be usurped – posthumously – by Leonard Cohen this year.