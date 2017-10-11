Sylvester Stallone to direct Rocky film Creed 2

Sylvester Stallone has announced he will be directing the next Rocky film - Creed 2.

The star posted on Instagram to say he will be taking over from director Ryan Coogler, who revived the franchise in 2015 with Creed.

Stallone shared the photo of himself and the film's star Michael B Jordan on Monday.

It hasn't been confirmed whether Dolph Lundgren will return as Ivan Drago but if Stallone's Instagram is anything to go by we can only hope.

Stallone is most famous for starring and directing in the Rocky franchise.

Creed 2 is due out next year.
KEYWORDS: Sylvester Stallone, Rocky, Creed, Movie

 

