Sylvester Stallone teases Creed sequel hints

Sylvester Stallone has hinted that work on Creed 2 could soon be under way with a teasing Instagram post.

He posted a movie shot with himself just visible in the background, reprising his role as the famous fictional boxer Rocky Balboa with the caption: “Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky”.

Ryan Coogler’s original 2015 film caught up with the former world heavyweight champion years after his glory days as he turned his attention to training and mentoring new athletic hopeful Adonis Johnson (Michael B Jordan).

Jordan is said to be returning for the sequel, due for release next year, with Dolph Lundgren reportedly stepping in as Ivan Drago.

Last month, War Pigs star Lundgren shared a clip of himself getting stuck into an intense training session and wrote: “Getting ready for something big! @officialslystallone #Creed2 #IvanDrago”.

In an interview with music magazine NME last year, Stallone said the new film would have an air of The Godfather to it.

“Ryan (Coogler) has some ideas of going forward and backward, and actually seeing Rocky and Apollo together,” Stallone said.

“Think of The Godfather 2. That’s what he was thinking of, which was kind of ambitious.”