Sylvester Stallone denies reports of 1980s sexual assault allegation

Sylvester Stallone has denied reports that a 16-year-old fan accused him and a bodyguard of sexually assaulting her in Las Vegas in the 1980s.

The girl alleged the Rocky actor said he would “beat her head in” if she told anyone about the incident in a hotel room, according to a police report revealed by multiple publications.

She told police she was left “humiliated and ashamed” and said she did not want to press charges so the case was dropped, the reports state.

Michelle Bega, a spokeswoman for the 71-year-old actor, said on Thursday: “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story.

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The denial came after a report from the Mail Online, but Ms Bega declined to comment further when asked if Stallone was aware of the allegations when they were previously published by the Baltimore Post-Examiner in February last year.

The Mail Online said retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective sergeant John Samolovitch confirmed the documents’ authenticity, but the force is yet to comment.

The denial came as Hollywood faces intense scrutiny in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

An officer’s report said the girl alleged they met in July 1986 in what was then the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel when she got an autograph from Stallone, then 40.

She claimed a bodyguard gave her keys to a hotel room where she later had sexual intercourse with both men on July 26, according to the report.

“She said that after she got dressed, Stallone made the comment to her that they were both married men and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did, that they would have to beat her head in,” the officer wrote.

A separate report from the sexual assault unit states she initially thought it was a joke when the men laughed, but she indicated that after she left the room she “became very distraught and frightened, and wasn’t sure that that threat had been a joke after all”.

It added that she said she was not physically forced to have intercourse but felt “intimidated”.

She said she was left feeling “humiliated and ashamed” by the event and did not want to prosecute so the force dropped the case, according to the report.

Stallone’s denial comes as Hollywood faces intense scrutiny in the wake of allegations against once powerful figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis CK.