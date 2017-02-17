Swoon! Eric Bana was the highlight of the Late Late

Australian actor Eric Bana appeared on The Late Late Show tonight, much to the delight of many men and women across the nation.

The fine physique of Mr Bana did not go unnoticed by Twitter users who took to the social media network to express their delight.

Eric Bana aging v v well 😍👌🏼 #LateLate — Jackie Mc (@Jackiem23) February 17, 2017

I don't know who this Eric Banna person is, but I'll take two #LateLate — Anne Marie O'Connor (@Kitsgirl1) February 17, 2017

Slightly in love with Eric Bana #LateLate — Eimear O'Mahony (@munsterpixie) February 17, 2017

And it turns out he was insightful and funny too!

"Jim Sheridan is mad as a snake but I absolutely loved working with him!" - @EricBana67 on working on #TheSecretScripture #latelate pic.twitter.com/rnh60wJEyo — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 17, 2017

The charmer called Jim Sheridan his favourite director of all time and decided to become a Mayo fan!

Eric talked about his idol Mel Gibson and what he meant to him growing up and being a petrol head.

Eric Bana is starring in his upcoming movie The Secret Scripture in cinemas from March 24.