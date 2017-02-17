Swoon! Eric Bana was the highlight of the Late Late

Australian actor Eric Bana appeared on The Late Late Show tonight, much to the delight of many men and women across the nation.

The fine physique of Mr Bana did not go unnoticed by Twitter users who took to the social media network to express their delight.

And it turns out he was insightful and funny too!

The charmer called Jim Sheridan his favourite director of all time and decided to become a Mayo fan!

Eric talked about his idol Mel Gibson and what he meant to him growing up and being a petrol head.

Eric Bana is starring in his upcoming movie The Secret Scripture in cinemas from March 24.
