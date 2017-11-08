Swiss prosecutors will not pursue Polanski rape allegation probe

Swiss prosecutors have said they will not pursue an investigation of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over allegations by a German woman that he raped her when she was a teenager 45 years ago.

Prosecutors in the Swiss capital, Bern, said the statute of limitations for the alleged crime of sexual actions with children had long since expired.

The 61-year-old plaintiff filed a criminal complaint in September alleging Polanski raped her at his chalet in Gstaad, in Bern state in 1972.

The statute of limitations was 15 years at the time.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive from US justice since he fled to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in California.