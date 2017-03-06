Susanna Reid urges women to 'be kind to yourself' as she reveals she doesn't want to remarry

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has urged women to stop wishing they look like “the girl in the magazine”.

The television presenter, who fronts the breakfast show with former tabloid editor Piers Morgan, issued a rallying cry for women not to focus on other people’s fantasies of image.

“Women can make themselves look however they want to – use the make-up, use the hair, dress exactly how you like and filter the picture to your heart’s content,” she told the Daily Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon.

(Ian West/PA)

“When you look at other pictures of women and find yourself comparing yourself to them, don’t forget that they’ve done that as well.

“Be kind to yourself. Don’t wish you looked like the girl in the magazine, because the girl in the magazine doesn’t even look like the girl in the magazine.

“Don’t criticise yourself on the basis of someone else’s projected fantasy.”

(Jonathan Ford/ITV/PA)

The 46-year-old also said she is not looking for a relationship following her divorce from Dominic Cotton three years ago.

She said: “I just am not… I just can’t have a relationship at the moment,” adding: “My most important thing is being a mum.

“I don’t think there would be time for anything else because relationships take up a lot of emotional energy, don’t they?”

She batted away a similar question on Monday morning, telling a Twitter user she is “never getting married” after they described her as wife material.

Asked by Gordon if she felt like a “national treasure”, Reid said: “I think I’m too young for national treasure.

“If I’m still doing this at 66, that would be nice, but that’s an important thing, isn’t it? Will I still be doing this at 66? I damn well hope so.”