Susanna Reid slams Piers Morgan for ‘mansplaining’ what women should wear

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid has hit out at co-presenter Piers Morgan for “mansplaining” what women should wear because of their age.

On Tuesday’s show, he told the 46-year-old that she chose not to wear crop tops because she thought it would be “inappropriate and a little bit tacky”.

The disagreement between the two ITV show hosts came as they discussed a picture of actress Felicity Kendal, 70, wearing a shirt knotted at the stomach.

Wearing an item of clothing (bikini, crop top etc) has no age limit. Just personal choice. #Mansplaining https://t.co/rY2YnfAwK6 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 5, 2017

Reid responded that her own “crop top days are over” and was interrupted by Morgan voicing his opinion as she explained: “I wouldn’t be confident enough to wear a crop top … I don’t think that I would look good in one.”

She told him off live on air for dictating her own feelings to her and later tweeted: “Wearing an item of clothing (bikini, crop top etc) has no age limit. Just personal choice. #Mansplaining.”

While Morgan jokingly admitted at the time “I’m mansplaining”, Reid’s fans stood up for the serious message behind her words.

One responded simply on Twitter: “I agree it’s personal choice” while another stated: “Your body your life your choice and only you have the right to critique what you wear.”

Your body your life your choice and only you have the right to critique what you wear — Martin_Drapper (@MartinDrapper) September 5, 2017

I agree it's personal choice — Leigh (@Leigh61673018) September 5, 2017

Piers needs shutting up, what ever women want to wear at what ever age, let them be if they are happy in life!! Grumpy git!! — Gareth McNamara 🐝 (@GazethM) September 5, 2017

True Susanna it's up to the person what there wear xx — suleman daud (@SDaud12) September 5, 2017

.@piersmorgan is just jealous cause he wouldn't look good in anything that shows a little skin. Don't let him shame you for being you. — Garrett Wojcik (@GarrettWojcik) September 5, 2017

People should wear what they want and how they want, stuff other people's opinions — David Butler 🇬🇧🏎 (@djpbut) September 5, 2017

She can wear what she wants to, piers morganite needs to go — Lisa Avery (@LisaAve80814884) September 5, 2017

