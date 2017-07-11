Susanna Reid and GMB viewers agree they prefer Bill Turnbull to Piers Morgan

Breakfast TV took an awkward turn this morning when Susanna Reid found herself seated between her current and former co-host.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull was reunited with his old BBC Breakfast colleague Reid as a guest on Good Morning Britain, and when she told current co-star Piers Morgan that she preferred working with Turnbull, viewers were quick to agree with her that they missed the mild-mannered news reader, too.

Turnbull had been invited in to talk about holiday habits of the over 50s and Morgan could not help taking a few swipes at his age, claiming to look much younger than his rival.

BBC Breakfast’s old pairing of Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid (BBC)

But when he asked whether Reid preferred Turnbull, she answered: “Yeah, I do actually.”

Morgan replied: “This is going to be a long morning, isn’t it? I preferred Amanda Holden to you.”

That slightly awkward moment @susannareid100 says she prefers Bill Turnbull to @piersmorgan 😬 pic.twitter.com/RsYKktE0s8 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2017

When Turnbull appeared in the studio, Morgan warned that things could get tense, but the old colleagues held hands and gazed lovingly at each other.

Turnbull said to Reid: “How lovely to see you my darling, I’ve missed you, is everything OK?”

Viewers were touched by the emotional reunion.

I need someone who look at me like @susannareid100 looks at @billtu pic.twitter.com/U7yx4q17g7 — Alex (@Alex_JWarren) July 11, 2017

Blast from the past Bill Turnbull with @susannareid100 and @piersmorgan @GMB. True gent. Use to watch him and @susannareid100 everyday! — Susanna Morgan (@S__Morgan13) July 11, 2017

And plenty of viewers then came forward to say that they preferred Turnbull to Morgan too.

We all prefer Bill Turnbull or Charlie Stayt or @louiseminchin or @BBCNaga — Reggie (@Richard2Booth) July 11, 2017

⚡️ “When #SusannaReid was reunited with Bill Turnbull on ITV 🤔” We all prefer Bill Turnbullhttps://t.co/922EmopOqm — Benben (@FluffyRipple) July 11, 2017

Good Morning Britain tweeted a shot of Reid and Turnbull looking happy together and told Morgan not to be jealous, which prompted an angry face emoji reply from him.

Bill Turnbull a true gentleman who lets people answer.The exact opposite of Piers Morgan — Walcott Why? (@FuriousTyson) July 11, 2017

Those watching the awkward exchange tweeted that they could see why it had been an uncomfortable few minutes.

"Do you prefer Bill Turnbull to me?"

It was like watching Susanna being asked a question she had answered in her head everyday for years — Name Already Used (@ProlapsedNun) July 11, 2017

Tbf it is a non contest between Turnbull & Morgan one has class, sophistication & is a decent bloke & the other is called Piers Morgan https://t.co/W3eh6GxNhK — North London Nigel (@nln1694) July 11, 2017

Turnbull and Reid presented BBC Breakfast together until Reid joined ITV’s Good Morning Britain in 2014, and Turnbull later left the morning news programme in 2016.