Susan Calman’s wife shares her joy over comic’s Strictly role

Susan Calman’s wife has shared her joy over the comedian’s inclusion in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Calman was revealed as the ninth celebrity to be taking part in the BBC One dancing programme on Jeremy Vine’s BBC Radio 2 show.

Lee Cormack, who married Calman last year, tweeted: “Well I am so excited as my beautiful wife @SusanCalman has just been announced as celebrity number 9 on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Responding to the Twitter post, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson wrote: “I am excited for you both. Awesome awesome stuff.”

Ms Davidson also wrote “this is all of the awesomes” in a reply to a tweet shared by Calman about her forthcoming turn on the dancefloor.

Calman has proved a popular addition to the Strictly line-up on Twitter, with fans sharing their glee at her being named as one of the contestants, although for a few she was a surprising and unknown entity.

One fan of the show tweeted: “Susan Calman is going to be on Strictly so I already have a favourite.”

Another said: “I’m genuinely so happy that @SusanCalman is doing Strictly!! She’s going to be so great!!”

A Strictly doubter said: “Damn. Just when I thought I was done with Strictly for good, @SusanCalman & @RevRichardColes join the contest. I’ll have to watch it now.”

“Not the world’s biggest Strictly fan, but am 100% watching it for Susan Calman. #CalmanCanCanCan,” one of Calman’s fans said.

However, one person said they do not know who Calman is and added that they hope there are some “big names coming” for this year’s series.

Another wrote: “Is a celebrity a celebrity when you have to Google who they are after their Strictly ‘unveiling’?”

Calman, who has appeared on comedy panel shows such as QI and Mock The Week and a regular on BBC Radio 4, is the latest star to be revealed for the 15th series of Strictly.

The line-up includes Mollie King, Aston Merrygold, Ruth Langsford, Simon Rimmer, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Joe McFadden and Davood Ghadami.