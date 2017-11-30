Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly Come Dancing on Twitter

Susan Calman said she has unfollowed the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account due to her “sadness at leaving the show”.

Scottish comedian Calman, 43, and her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton became the ninth couple to leave the BBC One dancing show after facing Alexandra Burke in the dance off.

Susan Calman during dress rehearsals for the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

On Wednesday night she dismissed reports of a rift with the series after it was noted that she had unfollowed the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account.

She tweeted: “For journos contacting my agent because I unfollowed BBC Strictly twitter account. I’m sad about leaving the show and didn’t want to get even sadder. I think that’s ok. Thanks.”

Following her exit, Calman has also said she would like to fulfil another ambition – appearing in Doctor Who.

She tweeted: “Now I’ve been on Strictly this is the one burning ambition I have left. To be The Doctor. Or be in Doctor Who. Or, to be honest, just be allowed anywhere near Doctor Who in any way.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s remaining hopeful contestants will perform routines from famous musicals in the quarter-finals this weekend.