Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton’s Strictly performance wins over celebrity fans

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton’s Saturday night performance on Strictly Come Dancing was given the five-star treatment by fans.

Despite only scoring 16 for their Cha Cha to Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix from the judges, viewers lauded the routine for bringing joy.

And it also won the hearts of celebrity fans with Clare Balding, Lorraine Kelly, Sara Cox and Andrea McLean all praising the Scottish comedian’s performance.

Balding wrote: “So love watching @SusanCalman and @keviclifton in action. They just make Saturday nights.”

Cox posted: “Omg @SusanCalman you make me laugh & whoop & cry a bit in a good way,” while Kelly wrote: “Well @SusanCalman – that was fabulous. You are awesome.”

McLean tweeted: “My face hurts from smiling. Pure joy.”

Calman was also lauded by viewers for her ability to always bring a smile to their faces.

Melanie Carr tweeted: “@SusanCalman always makes me smile on #Strictly Her dances are pure joy!”

Hannah Downs posted: “Brilliant! @SusanCalman and @keviclifton bring such joy to @bbcstrictly.”

Susannah Clements tweeted: “@SusanCalman reminds us why dance is so joyful. She’s amazing!”
