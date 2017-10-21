Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton’s Strictly performance wins over celebrity fans

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton’s Saturday night performance on Strictly Come Dancing was given the five-star treatment by fans.

Despite only scoring 16 for their Cha Cha to Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix from the judges, viewers lauded the routine for bringing joy.

When your mates convince you to come out on Saturday night 😘 @SusanCalman #Strictly pic.twitter.com/vcyD37N3SO — Ryan JL (@RyanJL) October 21, 2017

And it also won the hearts of celebrity fans with Clare Balding, Lorraine Kelly, Sara Cox and Andrea McLean all praising the Scottish comedian’s performance.

@SusanCalman My face hurts from smiling. Pure joy 😆xx — Andrea McLean (@andrea_mclean) October 21, 2017

Well @SusanCalman - that was fabulous. You are awesome — Lorraine (@reallorraine) October 21, 2017

So love watching @SusanCalman and @keviclifton in action. They just make Saturday nights #SCD — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) October 21, 2017

Omg @SusanCalman you make me laugh & whoop & cry a bit in a good way @bbcstrictly — sara cox (@sarajcox) October 21, 2017

Calman was also lauded by viewers for her ability to always bring a smile to their faces.

Melanie Carr tweeted: “@SusanCalman always makes me smile on #Strictly Her dances are pure joy!”

Hannah Downs posted: “Brilliant! @SusanCalman and @keviclifton bring such joy to @bbcstrictly.”

@SusanCalman reminds us why dance is so joyful. She’s amazing! https://t.co/F2xjfy07LI — Susannah Clements (@AuntGardiner) October 21, 2017

