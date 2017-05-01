Super-fit Britney Spears does the splits to wow fans with gym selfies

Britney Spears has wowed her fans by showing off her toned physique and impressive ability to do the splits.

In a social media photo, the 35-year-old pop star wore a crop top and tiny shorts to sit on the floor of a gym with her legs in a perfect splits poise, seemingly with complete ease.

Along with the snap, shared with her 52.4 million Twitter followers and liked over 22,000 times, Britney wrote: “Back at the gym … stretch and run all the way.”

An accompanying image revealed the Toxic hit-maker’s famously toned abs.

Fans of the US musician rushed to share their amazement over her physique and splits prowess in the pictures, which were also shared with her 16.4 million Instagram followers.

One wrote on Instagram that she looked “like she did in the I’m A Slave 4 U video” from 2004, sharing the same thought with many others.

She also acted as an inspiration to others.

@britneyspears I wish I was this flexible, legend — Miley Cyrus News (@vocalsbycyrus) April 30, 2017

@britneyspears Fit Queen !!!! Definitely motivation to take my ass back to the gym — cjm (@BlackoutEgo) April 30, 2017

@britneyspears @britneyspears was my motivation for this mornings cardio 🔥🔥🔥 — Naomi Selby (@Naomi_Selby) May 1, 2017

@britneyspears love how confident you are in your body! — Anthony Quintal (@LOHANTHONY) May 1, 2017

Britney posted the picture hours after receiving the first ever Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, at which she was honoured by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.