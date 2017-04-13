Sue Barker and Tim Henman among judges for Wimbledon Great British Menu

Sue Barker, Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski and Judy Murray have signed up to guest judge on the Great British Menu when the show celebrates Wimbledon.

Competing chefs on the series, which previously featured Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith as a judge, will pay tribute to 140 years of the tournament.

Prue Leith is the new judge on Bake Off (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The BBC2 show will challenge 24 chefs to create dishes for a banquet in the grounds of Wimbledon and retired players Tim and Greg, TV presenter Sue and Andy Murray’s mother Judy, will be among those sampling their creations as guest judges.

Restaurateur Andi Oliver has previously been announced as Prue’s replacement on the BBC2 show, joining Oliver Peyton and Matthew Fort.

Judy Murray (Steve Paston/PA)

The new judge said: “Joining the Great British Menu judging team is so exciting and for the banquet to be hosted at such an iconic British sporting event as Wimbledon is the icing on top.”

Tim Henman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Oliver Peyton promised viewers would see the “most amazing food you’ll see on television” while Matthew added: “Wimbledon attracts the best tennis players from around the world and the standard is matched by the chefs in this series of Great British Menu.”

:: Great British Menu returns to BBC2 this spring.