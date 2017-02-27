Stylists are split over Oscars fashion choices

The fashion choices made by the stars at the 89th Academy Awards have proved to be divisive as two stylists delivered their verdicts on the best-dressed and their least favourite looks of the night.

While pale, sequinned gowns with flowing capes appeared to be the stand-out trend from the red carpet, there were plenty of other looks worth talking about, and the Press Association spoke to two fashion experts to get their take on the most striking looks of the Oscars.

Martha Ward, a celebrity stylist who has worked with the likes of Emma Watson and Sienna Miller and is the face of the new Seven Seas #TRUEAGE campaign, was a fan of Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Felicity Jones and Nicole Kidman among others.

Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Gemma Sheppard, who has previously worked as a stylist on The X Factor and is Vision Express’s ambassador, also praised Emma and Nicole highly, but was admittedly not a fan of Ruth’s accessorising nor Felicity’s dress.

Here are their thoughts on the most talked-about outfits from the Oscars red carpet:

:: Emma Stone

Martha said: “I loved Emma Stone’s look. She wore custom-made Givenchy haute couture which was almost entirely beaded, though so finely done it didn’t overly dazzle and the tiers of fringing gave it a flapper feel, hinting at old Hollywood glamour.

“The cut was incredibly flattering and she accessorised perfectly (understated earrings, no bag) and the touch of deep, rich red lipstick finished it off to perfection.”

Gemma said: “In true old school Hollywood fashion, Emma looked effortlessly elegant as she rocked a shimmering beaded Givenchy couture design by Riccardo Tisci.

“Paired with retro waves and a classic red lip, she has a consistent look on the red carpet and wowed in her golden dress.”

:: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

Martha said: “Nicole looked sensational in Armani Prive. She wore a gold embellished nude dress – a very tricky colour to wear – but she carried it off to perfection and it suited her skin tone perfectly.

“The splash of lip colour was key to the look. Even at (almost) 50 she didn’t seem afraid of revealing both skin and body; it was flawless.”

Gemma Sheppard (Vision Express/PA)

Gemma said: “Nicole Kidman looked sensational in her Armani Prive gown. As a leading lady who knows how to dress for her height, age and skin tone, she truly embraced Hollywood glamour in soft tones and metallic beading.”

:: Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Martha said: “This wasn’t my dream look for her, although I always love a red dress. I feel like there was a lot of material here, and certainly the red carpet clash didn’t help the Valentino gown.

“Ruth was entirely covered up and, although it wasn’t my favourite style on her, historically she has looked ravishing in Valentino.”

Gemma said: “It was really refreshing to see long sleeves appear multiple times at this year’s Oscars – my favourite has to be Ruth Negga’s custom Valentino dress.

“However, that said, I thought her choice of accessories were a bit overpowering. Both the headband and earrings were different tones of red and with such a classic dress, simpler jewellery often works better.”

:: Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Martha said: “Felicity looked impeccable in this nude/blush Dior dress. It’s classic Dior, with the full skirt shape, so she added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the event.

“It’s not a particularly ‘young’ dress due to its classic style but it’s timeless. The ultimate red carpet gown.”

Gemma said: “Felicity’s dress could have been stunning; however, it didn’t read well on camera. The full-skirted Dior gown dress looked slightly too large and as a result didn’t show off her figure as much as it could have.”

:: Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert (Ian West/PA)

Martha said: “Oscar-nominated French actress Isabelle Huppert in Armani Prive was one of my favourite looks of the night. In a pale, sequin-embellished, full-length long-sleeved dress, she was understated but extremely elegant.

“The deep red lip colour and rouge noir nails finished off the French chic look to perfection. This dress and look is ageless.”

Gemma said: “With soft tones and metallic beading, Isabelle wowed on the red carpet in her Swarovski-scattered, pale pink gown created for her by Armani Prive.

“The gentle make-up, alongside the striking ear cuff, really worked and shows that despite your age you can still rock an elegant retro look.”