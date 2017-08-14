Stunt driver dies while filming Deadpool 2 in Vancouver
14/08/2017 - 20:23:32Back to Showbiz Home
A female stunt driver has died after a motorcycle crash on a set for the movie Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, Canada, police said.
The driver’s name was not immediately released.
Witness Sharmina Kermalli said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash.
She ran out of the coffee shop and saw glass still falling on the body of the woman.
A crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side at the location of the accident near the waterfront in Vancouver.
Police said officers were at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, a provincial workplace safety agency, were also looking into the incident.
Deadpool, a Marvel Comics superhero, is played by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.
The first film was released in 2016 and the follow up is due to be released in 2018.
Join the conversation - comment here