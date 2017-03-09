Stromzy to headline Friday night at Longitude

Stormzy will headline Friday night at Longitude at Marlay Park in July.

He became one of the biggest male solo acts in 2016 with a UK number one single with 'Gang Signs and Prayer'.

Joining Stormzy on a Friday night, are Irish breakout stars Picture this.

They'll be followed on Saturday night by the Weeknd, and 2016 Mercury Music Prize winner Skepta.

Sunday night promises to be just a busy with Mumford and Sons headlining, along with Gentlemen of the Road Stopover and Jack Garratt.

Other acts taking part across the weekend will be:

  • Catfish & The Bottlemen
  • Kaytranada
  • Glass Animals
  • Mac Miller
  • Wiley
  • Kaleo
  • Dua Lipa
  • Milky Chance
  • Tom Misch
  • Loyle Carner
  • Her
  • Raye
  • The Very Best
  • Jorja Smith
  • Baaba Maal
  • Lucy Rose
  • Rex Orange County

Longitude takes place from July 14-16 at Marlay Park.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 and 9 am.
By Greg Murphy

