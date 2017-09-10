Strike viewers impressed to have another hit from ‘Queen’ JK Rowling

Television viewers have thanked Harry Potter author JK Rowling for serving up another hit in new series Strike.

The BBC series is based on the detective novels Rowling penned under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

The first set of episodes – entitled The Cuckoo’s Calling – aired last month and viewers were enthralled by the adventures of private detective Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke).

JK Rowling (Ian West/PA)

Sunday night saw the start of the follow up, The Silkworm, and many viewers praised Rowling for the “amazing” drama.

“Dear @jk_rowling thank you for blessing this world with not one but two breathtaking series. It is a joy to behold #Strike coming to life,” one fan posted on Twitter.

“Absolutely love #Strike , only just found out it’s by @jk_rowling,” tweeted another, calling the author a “Queen”.

One said: “I am now officially a mega #strike fan. Need to get your fast pen out @jk_rowling for at least a dozen more books to adapt @BBCOne.”

The first instalment saw Strike looking into the death of supermodel Lula Landry, after she falls to her death from a Mayfair balcony.

In the second story, Strike’s agency is busy after he cracked the Landry case but he agrees to take on the mystery of missing novelist Owen Quine.

Impressed viewers declared it the “best thing on TV”.

One person posted on Twitter: “#Strike is easily the best thing on TV right now. Perfect Sunday night stuff. And give that casting director a medal. #TheSilkworm.”

Another said: “#Strike is the best drama I have seen on TV for a long time.”

“BBC at its best. Loving this,” praised one viewer.

:: The Silkworm continues at 9pm on BBC1 on September 17.