Strictly’s Tess Daly earns less than co-host Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman earns more than her co-host Tess Daly, the annual BBC report shows.

For the first time, the corporation has had to disclose the earnings of talent who are paid more than £150,000 from licence fee revenue in a year, a stipulation set out in the new Royal Charter from the government.

Winkleman, who presented Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two for six years, took over from Strictly stalwart Sir Bruce Forsyth as co-host of the main show with Daly in 2014.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Winkleman falls into the Multi-Genre salary band, which means she has drawn earnings from various BBC programmes and not just from her work on Strictly. She also presents a weekly show on BBC Radio 2.

The Multi-Genre category also includes the BBC’s top earner as listed in the figures, Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans, who is listed as having earnings of £2,200,000 – £2,249,999.

Winkleman is listed as earning between £450,000 – £499,999, alongside Countryfile and The One Show presenter Matt Baker.

Strictly Come Dancing stars salaries 2016/17

Daly, who has been a co-host of Strictly’s main spectacular since 2004, is listed in the TV Non-Scripted (Factual and Entertainment) category as earning between £350,000 – £399,999.

This is the second pay bracket below the top earner in that category, The One Show presenter Alex Jones, who has listed earnings of £400,000 – £449,999.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli (BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judges Bruno Tonioli and former head judge, Len Goodman, are listed in the £200,000 – £249,999 category.

Take That singer Gary Barlow, who fronted BBC Talent show Let It Shine, is also listed in the same band. Former X factor judge Dannii Minogue and Alan Yentob are also in that band.

Strictly judges Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood are listed in the next category, with earnings of £150,000 – £199,999.

Former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc also falls into this category.