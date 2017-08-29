Strictly’s Susan Calman: I can be both kick ass lesbian and bombshell in dress

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman has said she can be “both a kick ass time travelling lesbian and a bombshell in a dress.”

The comedian added that duality is the joy of taking part in the dancing competition.

She tweeted photographs of herself side by side, one showing her dressed in a suit with a tie and the other  in a dress and heels at the launch of Strictly.

She captioned them: “Both of these pictures are of me. I can be both a kick ass time travelling lesbian and a bombshell in a dress. That’s the joy of Strictly.”

The message was liked by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Calman had previously replied to a tweet from a fan, which read: “But I’ve just been listening to you on radio iPlayer banging on about loving brogues and tweeds! Which is it?!?”

She responded saying: “That show was recorded 5 years ago. People change. I’ve changed. I think that’s ok.”

Her Strictly co-star Reverend Richard Coles asked her to dress in her suit on the show, writing: “PLEASE bring the look on the left to Strictly too!

Calman replied: “Done. Let’s dance together. Even if we’re not meant to.”

Calman previously told the Press Association her dancing shoes were “instruments of torture”, adding she had not worn a dress since she was 17.
