Strictly’s Susan Calman brushes off trolls to JK Rowling’s delight

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has shown her support for Susan Calman after the Strictly contestant was trolled online, telling her: “Stay fabulous, my dancing queen.”

Comedian Calman had tweeted photographs of herself side by side, one showing her in a suit with a tie and the other of her looking glamorous in a dress and heels at the launch of Strictly.

She wrote: “Both of these pictures are of me. I can be both a kick ass time travelling lesbian and a bombshell in a dress. That’s the joy of Strictly.”

Her words were praised by most fans but a few took the opportunity to make nasty comments.

When one Twitter user said she looked “like a bitch” in both outfits, Calman assured them that she was not ruffled.

“Unfortunately for you, I take that as a compliment,” she wrote.

She later tweeted: “When a man calls me a bitch, or someone is homophobic I reply. Because this lesbian bitch ain’t standing for it.”

Rowling then tweeted a quote from late author Maya Angelou, which said: “When a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

Calman, who married her wife Lee Cormack last year, replied: “True dat Rowling. *High fives our bad selves*.”

The author then urged her to “stay fabulous, my dancing queen x” and Calman replied: “Always, my gorgeous friend x.”

Calman previously told the Press Association her dancing shoes were “instruments of torture”, adding she had not worn a dress since she was 17.