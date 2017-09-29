Strictly’s Simon warns of tears as he dedicates waltz to Hillsborough victims

Strictly Come Dancing’s Simon Rimmer has warned that he may get emotional when he dedicates his week two performance to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

The TV chef, 54, will take to the BBC One stage on Saturday night with a waltz to Rodgers and Hammerstein hit You’ll Never Walk Alone – the Liverpool FC anthem famously sung at a vigil for the victims last year.

With less than a day to go before the show, the Liverpool supporter told BBC Two spin-off programme It Takes Two: “I am genuinely concerned I may have a few tears at the end of it.

Shirley Ballas (Ian West/PA)

But in the event of a tie, Ballas will have to make the final call about who goes home.

She said: “I don’t think that’s a pleasant role, because everybody tries so hard.

“I will do it without fear nor favour, but it will absolutely kill me.”