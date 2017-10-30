Strictly’s Simon Rimmer wants dance-off to be renamed ‘the Rimmer-off’

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest casualty Simon Rimmer has joked that the dance-off should be named the “Rimmer-off” in his honour.

The Sunday Brunch star was booted off the BBC show at the weekend after he and his professional partner Karen Clifton lost out to Saturdays star Mollie King and professional AJ Pritchard in the dance-off.

It was the third time Rimmer, 54, had found himself in the bottom two.

and that’s a wrap. Thank you @bbcstrictly we’ve loved it @karen_hauer and me over and out xxxx pic.twitter.com/625geZ6lTU — simonrimmer (@simonrim) October 30, 2017

Speaking on spin-off programme It Takes Two, host Zoe Ball referred to the dance-off as the “Simon Rimmer-off” and the TV star quipped: “It is going to be renamed that isn’t it?

“I am right in thinking that?”

Rimmer told Ball he felt it was “the right time” for him to be given his marching orders.

“We have had so much fun, it’s hard to pick out one moment that stands out,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”