Strictly’s Ruth Langsford fears for week two dance following hamstring injury

Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Ruth Langsford is fearing for her performance this weekend after injuring herself barely a day before she is due to return to the stage.

The Loose Women panellist said she was forced to miss her Friday rehearsal after pulling her hamstring, but was “pretty sure” she would be able to compete on Saturday.

With just hours to go before week two of the BBC One competition kicks off – and where she plans to perform a fast-paced Charleston with partner Anton Du Beke – she updated her followers in a Twitter video posted on Friday.

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke during their week one dress rehearsal (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’ve had no rehearsal. I’m more worried about no rehearsal than I am about my hamstring, which is stupid, I know.”

She signed off: “Wish me luck. Operation Hamstring Get Better begins now.”

Langsford accompanied the video with the caption: “First @bbcstrictly injury…..aghhhh! No rehearsal for me & @TheAntonDuBeke today & first live show tomorrow….Noooooo! #disaster.”

Messages began pouring in from wellwishers within minutes of her post, with one writing: “Aw Ruth, wishing you a speedy recovery. I’m sure you’ll still be amazing tomorrow night. Rest up & sending all love.”

Aw Ruth, wishing you a speedy recovery. I'm sure you'll still be amazing tomorrow night. Rest up & sending all love 😙😙 — Rhian 🌸 (@Rhi_LittleMix) September 29, 2017

Another wrote: “Fingers crossed for you tomorrow…wishing you a speedy recovery!!! And I know no matter what you’ll give it all you got!. Xx.”

Fingers crossed for you tomorrow 💗 wishing you a speedy recovery!!! And I know no matter what you'll give it all you got!. Xx — C ✨ (@LeighsmuffinsX) September 29, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday.