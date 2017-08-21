Strictly’s newest celebrity recruit shows off moves alongside Brendan Cole

Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole gave viewers a sneak preview of the early potential of the show’s latest contestant as he took Charlotte Hawkins for a twirl on television.

Good Morning Britain’s Hawkins was unveiled live on ITV as the 11th celebrity contestant to have signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple then took to the floor in front of a demanding judge (ITV)

The presenter and newsreader, 42, joins other names such as This Morning’s Ruth Langsford, entertainer Brian Conley, The Saturdays’ Mollie King and former JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

Cole, 41, has been a part of the professional dancing line-up since Strictly first aired in 2004.

He took Hawkins for a short dance as he appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside former judge Arlene Phillips to pay tribute to former Strictly host Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died on Friday.

After the short on-air dance with Cole, Phillips gave them her verdict and scored them a 5.

She told Hawkins: “I would like to say let the man lead Charlotte, it’s not your turn. I would say on first attempt (I would score them) around a 5.”

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway, who competed in the BBC One dancing show in 2007, said she wished Hawkins all the best, joking:  “Someone’s got to do better than me. I went out about week seven”.

BBC Breakfast and sports presenter Dan Walker was also among the people wishing Hawkins luck.

He tweeted: “All the best Charlotte. I’m sure you’ll be great.”

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee said it was  “Fabulous sparkling breaking news xx”.

The full line-up for this year’s Strictly is not yet complete, but more names are expected to be announced today.
