Strictly’s Mollie King: I would like more of a booty

Strictly’s Mollie King has said she would love “more of a booty”, but has made her peace with the fact she is no Nicki Minaj.

The Saturdays star, 30, confessed she has her share of body hang-ups, with desiring a curvier bottom at the top of the list.

She told Women’s Health magazine: “I’d like more of a booty, but I’m always going to have a tomboy shape.

“I’m never going to be Nicki Minaj.”

Mollie King on the cover (Women’s Health/ Daniel Nadel)

She said of her figure: “There are bits that I would like to… okay, pretty much every part of my body I’d like to improve.

“I would love to do more sport to get fit. I need to work on my obliques to try and nip in my tummy.

“But I do think you get to a point where you have to accept yourself and say: ‘This is my figure, and I could work on it, but I’m never going to drastically change it’.”

King is hoping to inspire women to “go for it, really go for it” with her turn on the dancefloor.

“Everyone has hang-ups, but you just have to be proud of how you look and accept who you are, and if I can try to make women feel more confident in themselves, then that’s incredible,” she said.

Mollie King (Women’s Health/ Daniel Nadel)

The star also told the magazine’s December 2017 issue that she is not worried about being single at 30 – thanks to Sex And The City.

The singer, who split from model David Gandy last year, said of the characters from the hit TV series: “They’re all over 30 and having the time of their lives.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, if Carrie Bradshaw can have that lifestyle, I’ve nothing to worry about.’

“I mean, I definitely want children, 100%, so I feel that’s probably the only thing that I tie to age.”

But she admitted she would be thrilled to find her Mr Right when the time comes.

“I don’t feel like, ‘Oh, I need somebody’, but I obviously would love somebody,” she said.

Mollie King (Women’s Health/ Daniel Nadel)

“And I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I’m so romantic. I’m such a girly girl.

“I don’t want to be in one of those couples where you feel like, ‘Are we really into each other?'”

:: The full interview is in the December 2017 issue of Women’s Health, on sale on November 7.