Strictly’s Mollie King: I never realised I would fall in love with dancing

Mollie King has said she is still breaking down in tears a day after she was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Saturdays star and her professional partner AJ Pritchard received their marching orders from the BBC show at the weekend.

The singer narrowly missed out on a place in the final after losing the dance-off to Gemma Atkinson.

Speaking on spin off show It Takes Two, King said: “We are so sad. And we keep getting these moments of crying.

“We’ve just had the most incredible journey.”

King, 30, admitted she had been terrified going into the semi-finals of the programme.

“The nerves were just crazy,” she said. “I think the nerves really got to me.”

But she added that being there was also “so exciting”.

“I’ve loved learning everything from AJ, he has been the most incredible teacher,” she said. “I’ve loved dancing. I never realised how much I would love dancing.”

Atkinson will now appear in the Strictly final along with Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee and Alexandra Burke.

The Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final airs at 6.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.