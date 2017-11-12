Strictly’s Mollie King: I don’t fancy AJ Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing’s Mollie King has said she does not fancy her dance partner AJ Pritchard despite rumours of the pair growing close.

The Saturdays singer said the professional dancer was “lovely looking” but rejected rumours they were an item.

She said: “It’s inevitable with the show, there’s always romance rumours. We have to just sort of laugh it off.”

Mollie King, AJ Pritchard (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Asked if she fancied the 22-year-old, King, 30, said: “He’s lovely looking, isn’t he? But I don’t fancy him.”

The pair scored 22 points on Saturday night for their paso doble as they attempted to avoid the dance-off for a third time.

King revealed they had been training 12 hours a day in order to prepare for the routine.

She said eight weeks of competition meant she felt fitter than ever.

“I definitely feel at my fittest.

“I think at the beginning I didn’t realise it would be 12 hours a day. My fitness is at the top its ever been. I’m definitely feeling stronger all round.”

:: Strictly Come Dancing results show airs at 7.20pm on BBC One on Sunday night.