Strictly’s Katya is already thinking about a show-stopping move for 2018

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones joked that she is already thinking about a signature move for next year’s series.

The dancer helped partner Joe McFadden to this year’s final after the pair pulled off an impressive balancing act – in which she lifted the soap star off the floor – during their Argentine Tango last weekend.

It came a year after she made Strictly history with her tribute to Psy’s Gangnam Style with her 2016 partner Ed Balls.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday – the penultimate episode of the series – she joked: “Last year it was Gangnam Style, this year I had this … I’ve got to get ready for next year!”

Explaining the hair-raising move, McFadden admitted that there was doubt they would get it right on the night.

“In rehearsals it had gone wrong about 90% of the time,” he said.

Jones, who performed the daring move in high-heeled dance shoes, added: “I had flats on and the balance is totally different. But we had to do something special.”

The pair will return to the dancefloor for the big showdown, reprising their fan favourite movie week Viennese Waltz to Somewhere My Love from Doctor Zhivago.

Reliving an emotional moment in the show, McFadden said: “I look back on it with real fondness because it was one of the first ones we did. It gave me confidence and allowed me to really believe in this amazing woman.”

:: The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 final will kick off on BBC One at 6.30pm on Saturday.