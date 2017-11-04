Strictly’s Debbie McGee collects first perfect score of the series

Back to Showbiz Home

Debbie McGee collected the first full marks of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

The former magician’s assistant and partner Giovanni Pernice collected 40 for their tango to The Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling.

The routine also created Strictly history as judge Craig Revel Horwood fell to his knees and bowed down to McGee while Darcey Bussell said she had never seen a tango like that.

Bruno Tonioli said it was like “watching a tango masterclass” while head judge Shirley Ballas labelled it “outstanding”.

McGee, who turned 59 this week, is the new favourite to take the glitterball trophy after her perfect score, according to bookies Coral.

The entertainer has been cut to 2/1 to go all the way ahead of Alexandra Burke (5/2) who scored 39 on Saturday night.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Strictly, UK, Debbie McGee, Strictly Come Dancing, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz