Strictly’s Debbie McGee collects first perfect score of the series

Debbie McGee collected the first full marks of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

The former magician’s assistant and partner Giovanni Pernice collected 40 for their tango to The Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling.

The routine also created Strictly history as judge Craig Revel Horwood fell to his knees and bowed down to McGee while Darcey Bussell said she had never seen a tango like that.

History in the making. The moment Craig bent the knee to Queen Debbie McGee. #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/fBah07ypuS — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 4, 2017

Bruno Tonioli said it was like “watching a tango masterclass” while head judge Shirley Ballas labelled it “outstanding”.

McGee, who turned 59 this week, is the new favourite to take the glitterball trophy after her perfect score, according to bookies Coral.

The entertainer has been cut to 2/1 to go all the way ahead of Alexandra Burke (5/2) who scored 39 on Saturday night.