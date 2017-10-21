Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood falls off chair during Bruno Tonioli impersonation

With Bruno Tonioli absent from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing, his co-judge Craig Revel Horwood decided to bring his own Italian spice to the show.

As he prepared to give feedback to Debbie McGee and professional partner Giovanni Pernice, Revel Horwood said he would “channel Bruno” before jumping to his feet and shouting in a faux-Italian accent “Giovanni darling, you were sensational”.

To offer an even more convincing performance, the choreographer fell off his chair – a frequent occurrence for Tonioli when he is at his most excited.

The convincing impersonation went down well with fans, as well as McGee, as the usual tough-talking Revel Horwood handed the pair a nine.

They also scored nine apiece from Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas with a total of 27 for the Rumba to Tracy Chapman’s Baby Can I Hold You.

On Twitter, viewers were pretty convinced by Revel Horwood’s impersonation with Michael Byrne saying he had “out Brunoed Bruno”

Bloody heck Craig out Brunoed Bruno on #StrictlyComeDancing2017 😂 — Michael A Byrne (@BaggiesMike79) October 21, 2017

Craig imitating Bruno - the best Strictly moment ever! '-D — alan durbidge (@alandurbidge) October 21, 2017

Alan Durbidge dubbed it the “best Strictly moment ever”.

Olivia Ackles tweeted: “Craig as bruno was the best thing ive ever seen.”

That will teach Bruno to take a night off to party. Craig being Bruno better than Bruno will ensure he doesn't do it again! #Strictly — Prince George (@PrinceHRHGeorge) October 21, 2017

And Janine wrote: “Craig’s impression of Bruno is the highlight of the evening.”

Craig impersonating Bruno was a thing of beauty #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Lesley Spenser (@LesleySpenser) October 21, 2017

Tonioli is not appearing on the programme this weekend due to his busy work schedule, the BBC has said.