Strictly viewers torn over ‘former ballet dancer’ Debbie McGee

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been divided over Debbie McGee after she topped the leaderboard, with some citing her previous dance experience as an “unfair” advantage.

The radio and TV personality who, at 58, is this year’s oldest celebrity competitor, stunned the judges with her Viennese waltz to Billy Joel’s She’s Always A Woman with partner Giovanni Pernice.

She scored 34 points from the judges which, combined with her second place score from last week, 30, put her in first in week two with a total of 64 points.

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice ( Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

She added: “The thing is, (ballet) is so different to ballroom and Latin, and I’ve never done anything like this.

“I danced over 30 years ago and I would describe it a bit like… if you asked a footballer to go and do something else, 30 years later, it’s a completely different muscle learning process.

“So any muscles that stayed a bit trained from 30 years ago, I’ve now got to untrain that, and that’s what is hard.”