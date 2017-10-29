Strictly Halloween special watched by double the viewers of first live X Factor

The X Factor’s first live show of the current series was dwarfed in the ratings by Strictly Come Dancing, which entertained double the viewers with its Halloween-themed episode.

Saturday night’s X Factor, which saw judge Simon Cowell absent from the panel and singer Spencer Sutherland become the first to leave the competition, was watched by an average of 5.1 million viewers.

This is slightly less than half of the average audience for Strictly, which had 10.6 million viewers tune in for the spooky dance floor happenings.

The X Factor managed to peak at 5.9 million viewers while Strictly peaked at 11.7 million, and the ITV competition’s audience share was 27% compared to the BBC dancing show’s 51% share.

In recent weeks, The X Factor has been overshadowed in the overnight ratings by its rival, although the programmes did not clash on Saturday night – Strictly ended when The X Factor kicked off at 8.20pm.

American-born singer Sutherland left The X Factor after receiving the lowest number of public votes following performances from eight of the 16 finalists.

Cowell was absent from the show after falling down the stairs at his London home the previous day, but he is reportedly set to return for Sunday’s broadcast, in which the other eight acts will perform.

The show’s new format means that two acts leave the competition each weekend – one on a Saturday night and one on a Sunday night – in a bid to shake things up.

A haunted ballroom, a coronation for Debbie, and Aston reaches his Paso Nirvana. See the ghastliest bits from #Strictly's Halloween week 🎃🕷✨ pic.twitter.com/wTdFJzC9BF — BBC Spooky🎃 (@bbcstrictly) October 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Strictly’s Halloween special saw its remaining 11 celebrities sport some terrifyingly terrific costumes for their routines.

Debbie McGee topped the leaderboard for the second week in a row with partner Giovanni Pernice, with the pair receiving a near-perfect score of 39 points for their Charleston to Frankie by Sister Sledge.

Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer came bottom of the leaderboard after his American Smooth with Karen Clifton to Tom Jones’ Delilah, with the couple earning just 16 points.

The X Factor continues on ITV at 7pm on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday.