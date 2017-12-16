Strictly finalists choose their favourite dances of the series
Alexandra Burke has listed a tango by fellow finalist Gemma Atkinson as her favourite routine on this series of Strictly Come Dancing.
The former X Factor winner said it made her see the soap star in a totally different way.
Describing the dance as “out of this world” she told the actress: “I saw you in such a different light.
“It was so fierce, so powerful, and I remember standing there watching and going: ‘Oh my god, Gemma you are insane’. ”
Watch out, @MissGAtkinson and @AljazSkorjanec's Tango is ferocious! 🐯 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/b1spk0F1zb— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 9, 2017
Each finalist in the dancing competition has named their favourite routine of the series.
Atkinson chose a paso doble by Burke as her favourite dance of the series, saying: “I thought it was amazing. And because it was so early on in the competition, the nerves would have been even higher.
“And I thought the choreography was great too and I thought you nailed it.”
Woah, she brought it! Fierce, firey, full of intent. We are truly, #Strictly floored @alexandramusic @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/1FieHdxeUH— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 30, 2017
Joe McFadden chose Debbie McGee’s Frankenstein-themed charleston as the performance he enjoyed the most.
He said: “She had the little black bob on, it was iconic, it was amazing.
“That was my favourite dance.”
With one chilling Charleston, @thedebbiemcgee goes from leg queen to lift queen! 👑 @pernicegiovann1 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/VPYsXGfhpA— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 28, 2017
McGee picked McFadden’s own charleston in which he and professional partner Katya Jones dressed up as toy soldiers.
She said: “It was just so different and really good fun and the choreography was sensational as always from Katya.
Very excited to be dancing to one of my favourite songs on #strictly this week. The brilliant ‘One’ by @U2 and @maryjblige 😃 pic.twitter.com/whCEC24BOc— Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) November 9, 2017
“It just had everything it was so entertaining. I would have given it a 10, definitely.”
The Strictly Come Dancing final is on BBC One on Saturday at 6.30pm.
