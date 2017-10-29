Strictly fans stunned as Ballas tells off Winkleman for slouching

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were shocked as judge Shirley Ballas dished out some harsh criticism – to presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Ballas did not limit her comments to the dancers during Sunday night’s results programme but turned her attention to the presenter, telling her to stop slouching.

Many fans of the BBC show went online to express their anger.

One annoyed viewer wrote on Twitter: “Oh my god how rude was Shirley to Claudia !? every week I’m liking her less and less tbh.”

“#Strictly @BBC please please get rid of shirley… she’s very rude & patronising with a lack of personality & empathy!!” said another outraged fan.

“Oh my god how rude is shirley shes like a headmistress prowling the halls watching peoples posture,” said another.

However, others thought Ballas’s critique was hilarious.

One person called the moment “priceless” and another said they “loved it”.

“Shirley calling Claudia out on her slouching was EVERYTHING!!! We’ve been shouting that at the tv for years!” said another.

Shirley - Would you mind standing up for a moment, because you have a habit of slouching?

Simon Rimmer was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

The Sunday Brunch presenter received his marching orders after a dance-off against Mollie King.