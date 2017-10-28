Strictly fans see the humour in Craig and Shirley’s Halloween outfits

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas appeared to poke fun at themselves on Saturday night’s Halloween special with their costumes.

The often-brusque Revel Horwood sported a wide red smile with his costume as Batman villain The Joker, while Ballas opted for a Cruella de Vil outfit.

The new head judge has endured a clash with professional dancer Brendan Cole and an awkward encounter with Jonnie Peacock in her first series of the show.

Fans on Twitter saw the comedy in the costumes, with @BevFink posting that Ballas was showing “the trolls where to go”.

Another viewer labelled the outfit “iconic”.

@JackTheFact29 tweeted: “Craig Revel Horwood looks brilliant as the Joker and Shirley Ballaa has won me over channelling Cruella De Vil.”

@JoannaTheBaker wrote: “Craig should have a smile painted on more often.”

Another posted they had “finally seen a smile on Craig’s face”.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli opted for a Beetlejuice-themed costume, while Darcey Bussell dressed as Little Red Riding Hood.