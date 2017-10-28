Strictly fans see the humour in Craig and Shirley’s Halloween outfits
Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas appeared to poke fun at themselves on Saturday night’s Halloween special with their costumes.
The often-brusque Revel Horwood sported a wide red smile with his costume as Batman villain The Joker, while Ballas opted for a Cruella de Vil outfit.
Squad ghouls @CraigRevHorwood @DarceyOfficial @ShirleyBallas @BrunoTonioli #Strictly pic.twitter.com/nyTNP1Vhvx— BBC Spooky🎃 (@bbcstrictly) October 28, 2017
The new head judge has endured a clash with professional dancer Brendan Cole and an awkward encounter with Jonnie Peacock in her first series of the show.
Fans on Twitter saw the comedy in the costumes, with @BevFink posting that Ballas was showing “the trolls where to go”.
Another viewer labelled the outfit “iconic”.
#Strictly2017 Love the fact that @ShirleyBallas is dressed as Cruella Deville. One way to tell the trolls where to go 👍😄— Bev (@BevFink) October 28, 2017
Shirley's Cruella de Vil is kinda iconic #strictly— J✨ (@akihabaIove) October 28, 2017
Craig Revel Horwood looks brilliant as the Joker and Shirley Ballaa has won me over channelling Cruella De Vil #Strictly— Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) October 28, 2017
Shirley is nailing it as Cruella De Vil 😍 #strictly— Joanne Evans 👸🏻🦄 (@JoanneEvans11) October 28, 2017
Craig dressed as the joker has made my night pic.twitter.com/bpxTRaJ8kY— Megan Haydn (@Haydn_Megan) October 28, 2017
Just switched on #Strictly to see Craig with a massive smile on his face (and lipstick on his cheek) - not a sight you see often!— Sheri 🌿 (@tkt2everywhere) October 7, 2017
craig should have a smile painted on more often #Strictly— Joanna Perkins (@joannathebaker) October 28, 2017
Another posted they had “finally seen a smile on Craig’s face”.
Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli opted for a Beetlejuice-themed costume, while Darcey Bussell dressed as Little Red Riding Hood.
