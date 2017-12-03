Strictly fabulous darling as quarter-final of BBC show takes top ratings

Strictly Come Dancing’s quarter-final was a ratings winner, attracting more than twice as many viewers as the first part of the X Factor final.

The two shows, which have traditionally been ratings rivals, overlapped for just over an hour on Saturday evening.

BBC handout photo of Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez during BBC One dance contest, Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly’s musicals-themed instalment drew an average audience of 9.7 million, the BBC said.

ITV’s first night of the X Factor final, which saw Kevin Davy White eliminated, was watched by an average of 4.4 million viewers, the broadcaster said.

Jungle-based series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! followed last night’s X Factor on ITV and was watched by an average of 7 million viewers.

Sunday night’s second and final X Factor episode will see the winner being crowned as Grace Davies and Rak-Su battle it out for the singing crown.

The nearly two-hour Sunday X Factor finale will go up against the BBC’s ratings giants, overlapping with the Strictly Come Dancing results show for the first 40 minutes, and then Blue Planet II for the last hour from 8pm.

Blue Planet II (BBC NHU)

The figures for ITV shows include those who watched one hour later on ITV+1.